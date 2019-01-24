On Instagram, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said, "A perfect day. New Shepard has now racked up 10 consecutive successful launches, 9 consecutive successful booster landings, 3 consecutive successful escape tests, and 11 consecutive successful crew capsule landings (including a pad escape). Today's mission was the 4th flight of this particular tail number – all with minimal refurbishment between flights. Step by step, we're getting close to human flight. And all of this learning is being incorporated into New Glenn too. I did wear my lucky boots today, but I'm pretty sure it's actually the incredible @BlueOrigin team."