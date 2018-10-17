Phosphorus is an abundant element and plays some pretty important roles in biology and technology. It's one of just six elements on the Must-Have list for life – which makes its rarity outside our solar system troubling for those looking for alien life. Red phosphorus is probably best known for its use in the igniting strip on match boxes, while the volatile white phosphorus was once used in explosives. Black phosphorus, meanwhile, is beginning to look useful in electronics as the "new silicon."