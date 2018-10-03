Also new is BMW Digital Key which allows a smartphone to be used as the car's key. Using Near Field Communications, the vehicle can be locked and unlocked from a smartphone without an internet connection. With the phone placed in the wireless charging smartphone tray, the vehicle can be started and driven. Keys can be digitally shared, temporarily, with up to five other people to allow others access to the BMW 3 Series. Digital Key is currently limited to the Samsung Galaxy smartphone with NFC and Android 8.1 or above. BMW has not said whether this will be expanded to other devices.