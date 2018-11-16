The new BMW 330e will launch in the summer of 2019 (Northern Hemisphere). At launch, BMW says it will have new digital services to make charging the 330e more convenient when out and about. This will work through the navigation system, and includes services such as pointing out nearby hotels, restaurants, cafes, and tourist attractions near charging stations. Some connected charging stations can even show their availability in real time, allowing the driver to navigate directly to the plug. Charging station reservations will also be possible in the near future, BMW says.