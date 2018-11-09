The 8 Series Convertible loses a little of the coupe's menacing aggressiveness during the switch from fastback hard roof to contrast soft-top, but the new, taut, sharply creased design language ensures that it's but a tiny loss. The convertible maintains the intent gaze of the adaptive LED headlamps, keen smell of the flared nostrils, and deep breathing of the crisply defined intakes. Moving along the sides, the drop-top 8 Series shares the same gills aft of the front wheels, clean lines and smooth surfaces.