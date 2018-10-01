BMW has now taken another leap forward, fitting its upgraded i3 with a 120-Ah battery pack built deep into the floor. Made of eight modules each packing 12 storage cells, the new battery ups the gross energy content from 33 kWh in the 94 Ah model to 42.2 kWh, all while maintaining exactly the same size. An 80 percent charge capacity can be reached in around 15 hours from a regular wall socket, while BMW's i Wallbox can cut this to 3.2 hours.