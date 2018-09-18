Unlike a number of automakers that will be skipping this year's Paris Motor Show, BMW plans to be there. It went in quite a different direction with the Vision iNext debut experience, however, partnering up with German freight airline Lufthansa Cargo in revealing the concept car inside a Boeing 777F cargo plane. After presenting the car to journalists in one city, the plane took off for the next location and did it all over again, touching down in Munich, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. The multi-city reveal event started on September 9 and lasted five days before the plane landed back home in Frankfurt, Germany.