Boeing Business Jets has launched the latest version of the 777X in the form of a record-breaking wide-bodied business jet capable of flying halfway around the world without refueling. Available in two variants, the BBJ 777X combines a range of up to 11,645 nautical miles (13,400 mi, 21,570 km) with an interior space of up to 3,689 sq ft (342.7 sq m).
Based on the Boeing 777-8 and 777-9 passenger airliners, the BBJ 777X line takes advantage of the lightened load from taking out most of the 350 to 425 seats to extend the range from the passenger craft's original 8,700 nautical miles (10,012 mi, 16,110 km). In addition, the company has highlighted the potential for redesigning the interior by commissioning concepts by Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design.
The BBJ 777X is available as the longer range BBJ 777-8 capable of flying 11,645 nautical miles (13,400 mi, 21,570 km) with an interior space of 3,256 sq ft (302.5 sq m), while the BBJ 777-9 has a larger cabin at 3,689 sq ft (342.7 sq m) and a range of 11,000 nautical miles (12,659 mi, 20,370 km) that still beats the standard 777X.
As with the rest of the 777X family, the BBJ 777X is powered by the GE9X high-bypass turbofan aircraft engine. It has a lightweight wing design based on a composite spar made of over 400 miles (644 km) of carbon tape cured in a specially built autoclave, giving the aircraft a 235 ft (72 m) wingspan.
In addition, the BBJ 777X has a new folding wingtip that allows it to use standard airport gates. There are also larger windows and a new lighting system.
"Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination," says Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets. "The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel."
Source: Boeing
