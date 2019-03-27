If you're asking for our predictions – and you're probably not, but hey – we suspect the Aeroxo design might end up being too complex to get working in a human-flyable form within 12 months. We suspect the Silverwing might struggle too much with its weight distribution, or finding somebody brave enough to fly it. And we suspect the three remaining designs might struggle to make a 20-mile flight, because without any wings to support them in motion, they'll all be burning energy constantly just to stay in the air. So we have no idea which team will win, and if forced to make a guess on the grand prize winner we'll have to go with the DragonAir team, who already seem to be quite comfortable in the air on their Airboard, and will just need to work out how to carry a monster load of batteries. What are your predictions?