Prior to helmet standards and mandatory testing and any real concerns for rider safety, everyone wore helmets which were less than ideal. Here's an example of such a helmet, although it was worn during the late 1950s and early 1960s by Mike Hailwood at the dawn of his career. Hailwood won nine world motorcycle racing championships, 14 Isle of Man TTs and 76 Grands Prix, and is still considered by many to have been the most talented motorcycle racer of all time. Though no-one in their right mind would ever consider using such a helmet today, it is equally as much pristine memorabilia as Steve McQueen's Bell helmet sold above, yet sold for a fraction of that price. Which begs the question, "does celebrity provenance fade with the passing of time?" <a href="https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/25100/lot/49/?category=list&length=100&page=1" rel="nofollow">Auction Description</a> (Credit: Bonhams)