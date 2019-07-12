If your band doesn't have a keyboard player but your guitarist wants to rock the house with the spirit of Rick Wakeman or Jean-Michel Jarre, you can use something like Fishman's excellent TriplePlay to tap into some sweet synth sounds. Or you could go for a synth-in-a-stomp like the impressive Synth9 from EHX. As you might expect, Boss has gone for the latter form factor for the SY-1 Synthesizer pedal, which puts a massive 121 synth sounds at the feet of guitarists.