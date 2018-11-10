Founded in 2001, the GPHG was set up by the Republic and Canton of Geneva, the City of Geneva, the Musée International de l'Horlogerie/International Museum of Horology (MIH) in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the Geneva Laboratory of Horology and Microengineering (Timelab), and the Edipresse group as a way of promoting Swiss watchmaking and helping to maintain its standards of creativity and excellence. Each year in November, an international jury selects the winners in 17 categories, including the "Aiguille d'Or," or the Hand of Gold, for the overall winner.