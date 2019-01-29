Mesgarani readily admits to Inverse, it may be at least a decade before this technology actually becomes realistically available. After all, we can't easily implant a vast array of electrodes into our brain to record these neural signals. However, as a proof-of-concept, this research is somewhat groundbreaking, proving that signals processed by a human auditory cortex can be decoded into speech. If these cursory results can be produced from such a small dataset then one can only imagine what could be generated from larger volumes of data.