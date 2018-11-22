At the heart of the BrainGate system is a silicon chip that's about the size of a baby aspirin, which is implanted in the motor cortex of the user's brain. Utilizing 100 integrated electrodes, that chip detects the electrical activity of individual nerve cells. Those electrical signals are sent to a computer, which uses previously-"trained" algorithms to identify specific patterns of activity which are associated with thoughts of performing specific tasks. The computer then accordingly sends commands to the device that's being controlled.