The spectacular to the strange shortlisted for the British Photography AwardsView gallery - 27 images
The shortlist for the 2019 British Photography Awards has been revealed highlighting a massive array of stunning images celebrating the best work from UK photographers. This year's competition incorporates a new People's Choice Award alongside 12 main category winners decided on by an independent judging panel.
The British Photography Awards is a relatively new competition on the photography scene. Designed to highlight and celebrate the talent of UK photographers, the competition's roots are in charitable fundraising, and the entire competition is set up as a non-profit organization with 50 percent of all the entry fees going to charity.
The remaining half of the collected entry fees go into prize money and processing costs for the running of the competition. Because of that, the winning prize money can vary from year to year depending on how many people enter. So the more entries there are, the larger the prizes and charitable donations.
There are 12 categories in the 2019 competition, spanning many of the usual areas, from an assortment of different animal sections (pets, birds, and land animals) to more niche styles, such as drone or macro photography.
Unusually, the competition also has a category focusing on wedding photography, which interestingly highlights how strange some wedding photographs are as people seem to continually strive for that unique special shot.
All the awards are set to be revealed in late January at a ceremony in London, and public voting for the People's Choice closes on the 15th of November.
Take a look through our gallery for some of the highlights from the enormous and impressive shortlist.
Source: British Photography Awards
