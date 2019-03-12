Like the original, the Bugatti Baby II is styled after the iconic Type 35 roadster, but this time takes advantage of modern 3D printing technology and is modeled from a precision scan of the original. A leather seat, four-spoke steering wheel, turned aluminum dashboard, and custom Bugatti instrumentation are also built into the Baby II. French Racing Blue will be the default color for the little car, but a myriad of other color options are also available. Headlights are also available.