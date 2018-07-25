Bugatti Chiron lets some light in with new Sky View roofView gallery - 5 images
Bugatti hasn't released a convertible version of the Chiron just yet, but it's now giving buyers a way to put a little more sunlight overhead. The optional Sky View roof opens up views of the great, big blue above with twin glass panels, adding a little bit of touring luxury to the performance-optimized hyper-coupe.
Available as of Bugatti's announcement on Wednesday, the Sky View puts a fixed 25.6 x 17.3-in (65 x 44-cm) glass panel over top each of the Chiron's two seats. In addition to providing clear views above, the new panels add an extra inch (2.7 cm) of headroom.
The panels rely on a newly developed laminate structure of thin glass and four intermediary layers. Each layer serves a specific comfort-enhancing function so that the resulting glass panel filters out UV and infrared radiation, reduces wind noise, and tints away dazzle while also providing privacy.
The multi-layer construction also improves the stiffness of the roof panels. As a result, adding in the glass panels doesn't affect the Chiron's stiffness or crash safety.
Bugatti will show the Chiron Sky View at next month's Monterey Car Week, where it will also unveil the newly developed "Divo." A different type of Bugatti super sports car, the Divo will feature lighter construction, more agile handling, and heaps of downforce and g-forces.
"Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners," Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann teased earlier this month.
The Divo will also showcase a new design language in its coach-built bodywork. It will be built in a strictly limited series of 40 models, each car starting at a €5 million (approx. US$5.9 million). The official world premiere will take place at 11:20 a.m. PDT on the lawn of The Quail on August 24.
Source: Bugatti
