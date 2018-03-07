Bugatti has unveiled a new Chiron Sport model at the Geneva Motor Show, promising the same power and performance with better handling and capability. The Chiron Sport shaves significant times off the lap, Bugatti says, for just a couple of hundred thousand Euros more.









The new Bugatti Chiron Sport can still accelerate from 0-400 km/h (249 mph) and then back to a stop in under 42 seconds, but now it turns corners faster as well. Bugatti drivers have taken the Nardo handling circuit by Chiron storm, shaving five seconds off of the standard Chiron's lap times with the Sport model.

Of course, if you're going to add a few hundred thousand to your price point, there needs to be a little more than some improved track times to show for it. So along with chassis improvements for better lap times, the Chiron Sport also has a new four-pipe exhaust deflector, new wheel options, and carbon fiber windshield wipers.

"We have developed the Chiron Sport for customers wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron, with improved lateral dynamics on winding roads," says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. "What was important for us was to leave unchanged the unique character of the Chiron, its combination of ultimate performance, longitudinal acceleration and maximum speed with luxury, comfort and everyday usability."

Most of the changes for the Bugatti Chiron Sport are under the bodywork, with 10 percent more stiffness added to the shock absorbers to go with upgrades to suspension stiffness overall and steering has been further honed for more responsive returns. Dynamic torque vectoring from side-to-side also greatly improves steering, sending power to the outside wheels in a hard turn to reduce slippage.

Bugatti went to lengths to reduce the weight of the Chiron Sport, putting it on a diet that shaved off 18 kilograms (40 lb). This was achieved by adding carbon fiber to more elements of the car such as the stabilizer, intercooler cover, and windscreen wipers. Lighter glass on the rear window and improved lightweight wheels also contributed to the weight loss.

Bugatti added even more color and trim options for the buyer, too, to go along with the already staggering array of options for the car. If you've got in the neighborhood of 3 million Euros (US$3.7M) to spend on a car, though, you'll expect words like "bespoke" to be used often. For that price, it's hard to argue the return on investment with a 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kW) 12-cylinder wonder like the Chiron.