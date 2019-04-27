The largest, most expensive building block in the Bulli lineup is the L-shaped kit that's essentially a full camper van conversion, complete with kitchen, bed, dining area and sofa. What's interesting is that rather than incorporate the front seats, like so many Volkswagen converters do by putting them on swivels, Bullifaktur goes the opposite way by splitting them off with a front kitchen that stretches the width of the van to create something of a divider wall with a sizable cutout over the kitchen counter. While this set-up eliminates any ability to move freely between driver cab and camper, or use the driver-area seats as part of the RV space, it also creates a neater, more defined living area, a natural division between "drive" and "camp" spaces.

