Developed for global Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) systems, the bus incorporates proprietary batteries, electric motors and electronic controls. It can carry up to 250 people, has a top speed of 70 km/h (43.5 mph) and offers around 300 km (186 mi) per charge range, which could well represent a full day's operation before it needs a top up. The bus also comes with both DC and AC charging ports that "can be switched freely to meet customers' every need."

