And yes, you're right, bottle dynamos do still exist – according to PedalCell, however, their current typically isn't regulated, resulting in uneven power delivery. Wheel hub-integrated dynamos can also be used to run devices such as lights, but the company claims that its system generates much more power due to the fact that the rim spins monumentally faster than the hub. Additionally, unlike a hub dynamo, the CadenceX generator can be decoupled to eliminate drag when no power is needed.