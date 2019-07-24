The Calamus One does also sport some other "smart" features, although they're not necessarily exclusive to it. These include a weatherproof touchscreen control panel with built-in Google Maps navigation; turn indicators at the ends of the handlebars; a fingerprint scanner for locking and unlocking the drive system; a GPS chip that allows the bike to be tracked if stolen; and a security system that both sounds an alarm and notifies the rider via an app, if the unattended bike is messed with.

