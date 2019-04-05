The Caliber 0100 will be available in the three versions. There is the White Gold Model (AQ6010-06A) in a white gold case with front and back sapphire crystals, a high-contrast ivory dial, and a black alligator strap. It will sell for US$16,800 in a limited edition of 100 units. The second and third versions are the Super Titanium Models (AQ6021-51E, AQ6020-53X), which will have a titanium alloy case and metallic black or mother-of-pearl dials, respectively. Both will sell for US$7,400.00 with the AQ6021-51E available in a run of 500 units and the AQ6020-53X in a run of 200.