California Assembly member Phil Ting, a Democrat out of San Francisco, has introduced a bill to ban the sale of fossil-fueled vehicles in California from 2040.

If adopted, the Clean Cars 2040 bill would require all new passenger vehicle registrations to be zero-emissions, and would take effect on January 1, 2040. It doesn't apply to commercial vehicles over 10,000 lbs, and it doesn't ban existing combustion cars or prevent people from moving into California and registering their pre-owned combustion car with California plates.

The move brings California, if not the rest of the United States, into line with plans several other regions are making. India, China and the EU, among other players, are looking to ban new combustion engine sales for passenger vehicles around 2030 to 2040, and the UK is following this up with a plan to get all existing fossil burning cars off the road by 2050.