Backwoods bunkhouse base camper stashes hideaway panoramic glasshouse

The all-new Walkabout is a different type of RV than we're used to from the folks at Keystone. It feels like a cross between the typical American travel trailer and a hardcore off-road Australian caravan. The split-personality rig is a rough-hewn, hard-nosed adventure support vehicle outside and an exceptionally comfortable and livable home-on-a-hitch inside. Both areas are built to take care of the smallest details so the entire family can just sit back, recreate, relax and enjoy the trip.

The Walkabout is still as massive and boxy as the typical American travel trailer out of the RV heartland around Elkhart, Indiana. It's close to 31 feet (9.4 m) long. It weighs over 7,000 lb (3,175 kg) dry. And it requires two axles with Curt Touring suspension just to roll out of the garage.

But the recent debut definitely distinguishes itself a little from the typical oversized American white trailer box splashed with generic swoosh graphics. The Walkabout's orange- and topo-accented black body, dark, flush-mounted windows and carefully curated feature set make it stand out proudly from the greater travel trailer pack.

Pulling into the perfect spot to take advantage of that slide-out glasshouse Keystone RV

While the Walkabout is built more off-road-friendly than other big travel trailers, the fact that Keystone introduced the 26 Max launch model on a near-basketball court-size piece of pavement alludes to the trailer's limitations right off the bat. It's rugged enough, but it won't be following you down narrow, bumpy scree spills anytime soon. It'll require a suitably wide berth and will be at its best rolling down well-trodden forest and park roads, whether paved or unpaved.

That said, the Walkabout won't shy away from washboards, pot holes or exposed rock. The Curt Touring suspension promises to eat up bumps and keep the 15-in all-terrain tire-shod alloy wheels tracking accurately. The wood-free Hyper Core composite walls are finished in automotive grade aluminum outer panels framed out via 11-gauge aluminum corner rails, protecting the trailer from low branches and flying debris.

The large pass-through front storage cabinet includes a wall for mounting tools, electrical hardware, a water sprayer system and fishing rod holders – plus a lot of empty space that's all yours Keystone RV

Keystone ensures the Walkabout 26 Max exterior works as the most loyal of multi-adventure partners, starting with a huge pass-through front storage locker made possible by the drop frame. Beyond offering close to 1,700 liters of empty storage, the compartment keeps things organized with ceiling-mounted fishing rod holders, wall-mountable tools, and an outdoor shower system for cleaning up muddy, dusty and otherwise filthy kit before loading it back in.

Stepping rearward from that compartment on the right travel side of the trailer, the main entry door welcomes campers into the open living area while the rear entry door a couple steps farther back provides direct access to the bathroom. So kids and adults alike can take a quick bathroom break without having to tramp through the interior, getting back to the outdoor activities of the day without peeling off muddy boots or clothes.

Unlike travel trailers that focus on keeping you inside, the Walkabout helps you spend more time outside Keystone RV

Further encouraging campers to stay outdoors, the Walkabout splits those two entry doors with an outdoor cooking station. The fold-down worktop provides a place to prep food and stand a portable gas camping stove that can tap into the quick-disconnect LPG hookup right next to it. The worktop also features an inset collapsible sink basin that works with the sprayer hose plugged into the adjacent water hookup. A MOLLE backsplash helps keep the area organized.

Next to that cooking area, a slide-out gear tray features a series of pegs for standing wet boots and gloves for drying. The interior cabinet even includes a heat vent for further drying and warming gear.

This little slide-out drying tray with drainage perforations is perfect for drying wet boots or gloves Keystone RV

The Walkabout levels out upon arrival at camp via a three-point automatic system. It features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen on one side of the central living space, a slide-expanded lounge on the other.

The slide-out lounge is the highlight of the entire trailer thanks to its full array of windows, not only on the outer walls but also on the ceiling above. Angle the trailer in the right way, and you'll have a superlatively scenic nook for enjoying sunrises, sunsets and all those big, open views in between. The windows and overhead skylights have integrated black-out shades so things don't become too bright or warm in the midday sun. An 18,000-BTU AC system also helps in that regard.

The living room is a wide atrium filled out with a full-width sofa Keystone RV

Inside all those windows, a full-width sofa seats the entire family and offers under-seat storage compartments. The two ottomans that enhance comfort double as dining tables thanks to tops that lift back via a strut system.

The large kitchen, meanwhile, features a recessed dual-burner stove with gas lid, large rectangular. sink with oversized pull-out faucet, convection microwave/air fryer, 283-L French door fridge with drawer freezer, and heat-resistant composite countertops. The 32-in TV for the slide-out living area is located next to the overhead cabinetry.

The Walkabout 26 Max includes a homey kitchen with French door fridge, freezer drawer, dual-burner stove, microwave/air fryer and loads of counter space Keystone RV

The Walkabout accommodates the owners in a luxe front master's suite accessed via split sliding doors that Keystone calls the first of their kind. The room includes an island queen bed, his/her closet and its own dedicated 8K-BTU air conditioner.

Tucked away in the rear corner on the opposite end of the trailer, the bunk room features a pair of bunk beds for the kids, along with a set of stairs up to the upper bunk. Across the way, the spacious bathroom has a rainfall shower, toilet and sink.

Inside the Walkabout 26 Max looking rearward toward the neighboring bunk room and bathrom Keystone RV

The Walkabout comes powered by a Victron electrical system supported by a 220-watt solar system upgradeable to 440 watts. It also has an on-demand water heater.

Keystone RV has not yet started production on the Walkabout 26 Max but lists an estimated base MSRP of US$80,123. It also plans to introduce a smaller 22 Max version starting at $76,485.

Source: Keystone RV

