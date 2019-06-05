The King-Dingaling RC earns its spot at the top of the pile with extraordinarily long suspension travel – some 24 in (610 mm) at the rear and 22 in (559 mm) at the front on Fox 3.0 Podium RC2 shocks – and an impressive 16 in (406 mm) of ground clearance for gnarly terrain work. The shocks offer high and low speed adjustment on both compression and rebound damping, giving you more ways than ever before to stuff your handling up, and the RC's also got new mechanical beadlock wheels and bigger 32-in tires.