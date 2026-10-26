Landmark melanoma vaccine cuts deaths in landmark trial

The results of a landmark cancer vaccine trial demonstrate the power of treatments tailored to the person receiving them, hinting at a future where cancer treatments are personalized to seek out individual tumors based on their unique genetic signatures.

Developed through a partnership between pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck, an experimental treatment called intismeran autogene significantly reduced the risk of melanoma returning after surgery in Phase 3 clinical testing when combined with an existing immunotherapy. The findings bring an entirely new class of personalized cancer medicine a step closer to reality.

“These findings are a foundational shift in our approach to cancer: harnessing the immune system in a more personalized way to reduce the risk of melanoma recurrence or death,” says Melanoma Institute of Australia medical director, Georgina Long.

Long presented the results at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid last Saturday, confirming earlier press reports and supporting previous trials on the treatment’s benefits.

Intismeran is based on technology similar to the revolutionary COVID-19 vaccine that was rolled out to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Only in this case, the vaccine’s mRNA teaches immune cells to recognize key features of an individual’s cancer rather than a virus.

The vaccine augmented the monoclonal antibody treatment pembrolizumab in the Phase 3 INTerpath-001 trial, reducing cancer recurrence or death by 42% compared with pembrolizumab alone.

Marketed under the brand name Keytruda, pembrolizumab is considered to be something of a wonder drug in its own right, with just 30% of patients relapsing in the first two years of treatment. Cutting this further to under 20% bodes well for the technology behind the vaccine.

Personalized medicine already helps doctors match patients with drugs suited to their cancer’s unique biology. This vaccine takes the idea considerably further.

Cancer vaccines have been a goal for medical researchers for decades. One persistent challenge has been developing ways to distinguish dangerous cells from the healthy tissues they emerge from.

Advances in genetic sequencing and mRNA technology are now making those differences easier to spot and to develop into safe and effective treatments.

The process starts with a sample of the patient’s tumor. Comparing its genes with non-mutated DNA reveals sequences specific to the cancer, some of which produce distinctive protein markers called neoantigens. Synthetic mRNA delivers the instructions on these specific targets, allowing the body to present them to immune cells.

In effect, the cancer supplies an identikit for its very own mRNA “wanted” poster.

Pembrolizumab perfectly complements this bounty hunter approach. Cancer can exploit molecular signals that restrain immune responses, allowing malignant cells to escape attack even when identified. By blocking one of these immune checkpoints, the drug helps release restraints and make capture more likely.

The INTerpath-001 trial involved 1,137 patients with high-risk melanoma that had been completely removed surgically. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either the vaccine with pembrolizumab or placebo injections alongside the immune treatment.

At two years, an estimated 82.2% of those receiving the combination were still alive and melanoma-free, compared with 70% in the control group. Researchers are still following participants to establish whether the treatment ultimately extends their lives. Preventing recurrence for just a few more years is positive, but overall survival results take longer to emerge.

“Only time will tell how effective the treatment is beyond two years, but the results are clear that the combination works better than immunotherapy alone, and that’s a very exciting development,” says Centenary Institute cancer researcher Jessamy Tiffen, who was not involved in the trial but collaborates with its lead investigator.

The combination also reduced the hazard of cancer spreading to distant sites or death by 38%. Side effects, such as fever and fatigue, occurred in 14.2% of combination recipients and 13.4% of those receiving pembrolizumab alone.

For all its promise, this remains a treatment for people who have already developed cancer and not a preventative for the general population. Its purpose is to help eliminate malignant cells that may remain after surgery, reducing the chance of another tumor taking hold. A vaccine is no substitute for slathering on the sunscreen, slapping on a hat, slipping on a shirt, and sticking to the shade.

While the success in treating melanoma is promising, it doesn’t mean the same strategy will work equally well elsewhere. Cancer isn’t a homogeneous category of disease. While a personalized approach is based on the fact that every cancer is unique, some cancer types are likely to present their own obstacles to mRNA vaccines.

Getting bespoke medicines into routine care presents another challenge. Every patient requires tumor analysis, target selection, manufacturing, and quality testing, all within a clinically useful timeframe.

Experts interviewed by New Scientist’s Carissa Wong predict that some jurisdictions may approve the vaccine as soon as 2027, although timing remains uncertain and manufacturing costs could complicate access.

For now, the trial provides compelling evidence that a cancer’s individuality can become a therapeutic opportunity. The next question is how widely medicine can put that vulnerability to work in individual cases.

This research is available as a press release on the Merck website.

Source: Scimex