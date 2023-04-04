Candela announces center console version of its C-8 electric hydrofoil

It was just last year that we heard about the first "flight" of Candela's C-8 day-cruiser electric hydrofoil. The Swedish company has now announced a new version of the boat, in the popular center console layout.

Appropriately named the Candela C-8 Center Console (or C-8 CC), the eight-seater craft does indeed feature a two-seat console in its center, along with two rows of bench seating on either side of a table in the rear, and two more seats in the open bow.

Like the regular C-8, the carbon-fiber-bodied C-8 CC moves along with its hull in the water at slower speeds. Once it reaches 16 knots (18 mph or 30 km/h), however, it rises up out of the water on front and rear foils which are adjusted 100 times per second in order to ensure a smooth ride.

By reducing its hydrodynamic drag and avoiding the effect of smaller waves in this fashion, the C-8 CC reportedly uses 80% less energy than an equivalent non-foiling boat. As a result, it has a claimed range of 57 nautical miles (66 miles or 106 km) at a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 km/h). Its top speed is 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h).

According to Candela, the C-8 CC is the the world's first foiling center console boat Candela

The craft is propelled by a single 100-hp electric pod motor, which should require no maintenance for 3,000 hours. Power is provided by a 69-kWh lithium battery pack made by electric car manufacturer Polestar – that battery can be charged from 10% up to 80% in 35 minutes.

The C-8 CC measures 8.89 m long by 2.5 m wide (29 by 8.2 ft), and tips the scales at 1,700 kg (3,700 lb). It can be towed on a regular trailer – or even beached on the sand – with its foils retracted.

Some of its other features include a 15.4-inch navigational screen, a wet bar, an enclosed head, a sun bed, an extended swimming platform with shower, a six-speaker in-hull stereo system, plus fishing rod holders and a depth sounder.

Pricing for the Candela C-8 Center Console starts at €330,000 (about US$361,434). Buyers can preorder via the company website, then await shipping in the summer of 2024 (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Candela

