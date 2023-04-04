© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

Candela announces center console version of its C-8 electric hydrofoil

By Ben Coxworth
April 04, 2023
Candela announces center console version of its C-8 electric hydrofoil
If you'd like to get a Candela C-8 Center Console of your own, expect to pay at least €330,000 (about US$361,434)
If you'd like to get a Candela C-8 Center Console of your own, expect to pay at least €330,000 (about US$361,434)
View 5 Images
The Candela C-8 Center Console has a battery range of 57 nautical miles
1/5
The Candela C-8 Center Console has a battery range of 57 nautical miles
According to Candela, the C-8 CC is the the world's first foiling center console boat
2/5
According to Candela, the C-8 CC is the the world's first foiling center console boat
The C-8 CC has a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h)
3/5
The C-8 CC has a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h)
An overhead view of the C-8 CC
4/5
An overhead view of the C-8 CC
If you'd like to get a Candela C-8 Center Console of your own, expect to pay at least €330,000 (about US$361,434)
5/5
If you'd like to get a Candela C-8 Center Console of your own, expect to pay at least €330,000 (about US$361,434)
View gallery - 5 images

It was just last year that we heard about the first "flight" of Candela's C-8 day-cruiser electric hydrofoil. The Swedish company has now announced a new version of the boat, in the popular center console layout.

Appropriately named the Candela C-8 Center Console (or C-8 CC), the eight-seater craft does indeed feature a two-seat console in its center, along with two rows of bench seating on either side of a table in the rear, and two more seats in the open bow.

Like the regular C-8, the carbon-fiber-bodied C-8 CC moves along with its hull in the water at slower speeds. Once it reaches 16 knots (18 mph or 30 km/h), however, it rises up out of the water on front and rear foils which are adjusted 100 times per second in order to ensure a smooth ride.

By reducing its hydrodynamic drag and avoiding the effect of smaller waves in this fashion, the C-8 CC reportedly uses 80% less energy than an equivalent non-foiling boat. As a result, it has a claimed range of 57 nautical miles (66 miles or 106 km) at a cruising speed of 22 knots (25 mph or 41 km/h). Its top speed is 30 knots (35 mph or 56 km/h).

According to Candela, the C-8 CC is the the world's first foiling center console boat
According to Candela, the C-8 CC is the the world's first foiling center console boat

The craft is propelled by a single 100-hp electric pod motor, which should require no maintenance for 3,000 hours. Power is provided by a 69-kWh lithium battery pack made by electric car manufacturer Polestar – that battery can be charged from 10% up to 80% in 35 minutes.

The C-8 CC measures 8.89 m long by 2.5 m wide (29 by 8.2 ft), and tips the scales at 1,700 kg (3,700 lb). It can be towed on a regular trailer – or even beached on the sand – with its foils retracted.

Some of its other features include a 15.4-inch navigational screen, a wet bar, an enclosed head, a sun bed, an extended swimming platform with shower, a six-speaker in-hull stereo system, plus fishing rod holders and a depth sounder.

Pricing for the Candela C-8 Center Console starts at €330,000 (about US$361,434). Buyers can preorder via the company website, then await shipping in the summer of 2024 (Northern Hemisphere).

Source: Candela

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MarineElectric BoatsCandelaHydrofoil
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!