Candela
In an industry first, two Swedish e-mobility companies have partnered to bring electric boating into the mainstream. Luxury EV maker Polestar has agreed to supply batteries for future Candela commercial and leisure hydrofoiling electric boats.
Last year, Swedish electric boat maker Candela announced plans to launch a foiling passenger ferry called the P-30. Now in the final design phase, the craft has been renamed the P-12 Shuttle and will hit the water as a foiling catamaran.
It was just this February that we heard about the first "flight" of Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil. Now, the Swedish company has announced its latest model, the better-appointed P-8 Voyager.
Candela aims to smash electric boat range records with its C-8, using a hydrofoil system that eliminates as much as 80 percent of the drag you'd get from a conventional design. The first prototype C-8 has now flown, and Candela has released video.
Candela has applied its expertise in low-drag nautical engineering to build a bigger and better version of its hydrofoiling watercraft. Dubbed the C-8, it's claimed to have the longest range of any electric boat in history.
Batteries are taking ages to improve, but Sweden's Candela isn't waiting around. Instead, it's built a low-drag hydrofoiling boat that barely touches the water, giving it a super-smooth, efficient ride and three times the range of other electric boats.
Swedish boat-builder Candela is looking to make some waves in the local water transportation scene with a fancy new foiling ferry it claims will be world-beating in a number of ways, including becoming the fastest all-electric passenger ship ever made.