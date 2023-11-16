© 2023 New Atlas
Marine

Pre-production electric hydrofoiling ferry rides above the waves

By Paul Ridden
November 16, 2023
Pre-production electric hydrofoiling ferry rides above the waves
The first pre-production P-12 electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel has completed its maiden voyage, flying above waters outside of Stockholm up to its top speed of 30 knots
The first pre-production P-12 electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel has completed its maiden voyage, flying above waters outside of Stockholm up to its top speed of 30 knots
View 8 Images
The first pre-production P-12 electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel has completed its maiden voyage, flying above waters outside of Stockholm up to its top speed of 30 knots
1/8
The first pre-production P-12 electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel has completed its maiden voyage, flying above waters outside of Stockholm up to its top speed of 30 knots
The take-off speed of the P-12 Shuttle is 16 knots
2/8
The take-off speed of the P-12 Shuttle is 16 knots
The P-12 has now entered series production, with the second Shuttle model expected to enter Stockholm's public transport system from 2024
3/8
The P-12 has now entered series production, with the second Shuttle model expected to enter Stockholm's public transport system from 2024
The P-12 is powered by two C-Pod electric drives and features three carbon fiber wings that are digitally-controlled to ensure a smooth trip for up to 30 passengers
4/8
The P-12 is powered by two C-Pod electric drives and features three carbon fiber wings that are digitally-controlled to ensure a smooth trip for up to 30 passengers
P-12 Shuttle Zero features an automatic bow ramp for passengers to embark and disembark
5/8
P-12 Shuttle Zero features an automatic bow ramp for passengers to embark and disembark
The P-12 Shuttle configuration can accommodate 30 passengers, plus bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs
6/8
The P-12 Shuttle configuration can accommodate 30 passengers, plus bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs
A P-12 Business edition can host up to 20 passengers in its premium interior
7/8
A P-12 Business edition can host up to 20 passengers in its premium interior
The P-12 Voyager's interior can be configured for personal leisure use or commercial operations
8/8
The P-12 Voyager's interior can be configured for personal leisure use or commercial operations
View gallery - 8 images

Swedish foiling e-boat maker Candela has announced the maiden flight of its P-12 passenger ferry, with its dual electric drives and tri-wing setup lifting the vessel above the water to reach a top speed of 30 knots. Series production has now begun, marking "the start of a new, sustainable era in water transport."

"Today, in many cities, roads are congested while the waterways – mankind’s oldest infrastructure – is unused for fast commuting," said company founder Gustav Hasselskog. "The P-12 offers a path to use these waterways as green highways, offering fast intra-city connections. The quickest way is often over water."

The electric hydrofoiling passenger ferry has been designed for single-person operation and is powered by two C-Pod electric drive units. The Zero model P-12 pre-production prototype managed to reach its maximum speed of 30 knots (34 mph) within 16 seconds after making its take-off speed of 16 knots.

The take-off speed of the P-12 Shuttle is 16 knots
The take-off speed of the P-12 Shuttle is 16 knots

The catamaran rises above the water on three carbon-fiber wings, with an electronic control system using sensor data to adjust foil angles to ensure a smooth ride. The spec sheet lists a 252-kWh battery bank – though there's no mention of the P-12 benefiting from the company's partnership with Polestar – for a per-charge range of 40 nautical miles at a 25-knot service speed.

The P-12 measures 11.99 m (39.3 ft) in length – hence its name – and has a 4.5-m (14.7-ft) beam. The Shuttle offers capacity for 30 seated passengers, who board the vessel via an extendable, automatic bow ramp that can be adjusted to different quay heights. There's room for bicycles, strollers, wheelchairs and more on board too.

P-12 Shuttle Zero features an automatic bow ramp for passengers to embark and disembark
P-12 Shuttle Zero features an automatic bow ramp for passengers to embark and disembark

Candela reports that serial production is now underway, with the second vessel set to become part of Stockholm's public transport system from 2024, cutting commuting time from the city center to Ekerö island from 55 minutes to 25.

The P-12 is available in three platform configurations, with the Shuttle version priced at €1.7 million (converting to US$1.85 million), which is reported about the same as upfront costs of a similar-sized diesel ferry – though operational costs are expected to be much lower.

"With P-12, we don’t just offer a faster and more comfortable electric alternative to fossil fuel vessels," said Hasselskog. "We offer operators to switch to sustainable vessels, while increasing profits. That’s hugely important to drive the transition to fossil-fuel free oceans and lakes."

We've no cost estimate for the Business version, but this configuration is designed to transport between 12 and 20 passengers in a premium interior. The Voyager flavor can be adapted for private leisure use or commercial operations. The video below has more.

Candela P-12 taking off | 100% electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel

Source: Candela

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

MarineElectric BoatsHydrofoilCandelaPublic Transport
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!