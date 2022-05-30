© 2022 New Atlas
Marine

Candela announces high-end P-8 Voyager electric hydrofoil

By Ben Coxworth
May 30, 2022
Candela announces high-end P-8...
Like other electric boats, the Candela P-8 Voyager should be considerably quieter-running than its combustion-engine counterparts
Like other electric boats, the Candela P-8 Voyager should be considerably quieter-running than its combustion-engine counterparts
View 5 Images
The P-8 Voyager's front and rear foils, with the C-POD motor mounted in the latter
1/5
The P-8 Voyager's front and rear foils, with the C-POD motor mounted in the latter
Like other electric boats, the Candela P-8 Voyager should be considerably quieter-running than its combustion-engine counterparts
2/5
Like other electric boats, the Candela P-8 Voyager should be considerably quieter-running than its combustion-engine counterparts
The P-8 Voyager features an enclosed air-conditioned cabin
3/5
The P-8 Voyager features an enclosed air-conditioned cabin
An onboard computer system continuously tweaks the foil angle, adjusting the P-8 Voyager's roll, pitch and height 100 times per second to ensure a smooth and stable ride
4/5
An onboard computer system continuously tweaks the foil angle, adjusting the P-8 Voyager's roll, pitch and height 100 times per second to ensure a smooth and stable ride
The P-8 Voyager's foils can be retracted not only at low speeds, but also when navigating shallow waters
5/5
The P-8 Voyager's foils can be retracted not only at low speeds, but also when navigating shallow waters
View gallery - 5 images

It was just this February that we heard about the first "flight" of Candela's C-8 electric hydrofoil. Now, the Swedish company has announced its latest model, the better-appointed P-8 Voyager.

Debuting this Monday (May 30th) at the Salone Nautico show in Venice, the P-8 measures 8.6 m long by 2.5 m wide (28.2 by 8.2 ft), has a carbon fiber hull, and is powered by a 50-kW Candela C-POD electric motor. The latter takes it to a cruising speed of 20 knots (37 km/h or 23 mph), and a top speed of 30 knots (56 km/h or 35 mph).

Once the boat reaches a speed of 16 knots (30 km/h or 18 mph), its two retractable foils lift its hull out of the water, greatly reducing hydrodynamic friction. As a result, one charge of the P-8's lithium battery pack should reportedly be good for a range of 50 nautical miles (93 km/58 miles) at a speed of 20 knots.

The P-8 Voyager features an enclosed air-conditioned cabin
The P-8 Voyager features an enclosed air-conditioned cabin

Lifting the hull clear of the water also offers a couple of other benefits.

For one thing, when hydrofoiling, the boat creates a wake just 5 cm high (2 in) – this should help protect reefs and shorelines from damage. Additionally, swells of up to 4 ft (1.2 m) in height will "hardly be noticeable for passengers," as an onboard computer continuously tweaks the foil angle, adjusting the P-8's roll, pitch and height 100 times per second to ensure a smooth and stable ride.

The P-8 Voyager's foils can be retracted not only at low speeds, but also when navigating shallow waters
The P-8 Voyager's foils can be retracted not only at low speeds, but also when navigating shallow waters

While the existing C-8 is more consumer-oriented, the P-8 is aimed at professional uses such as being a yacht tender or water taxi. It can accommodate six passengers and two crew in its air-conditioned cabin.

Plans call for production of the P-8 Voyager to begin this fall (Northern Hemisphere). It can be preordered now, with prices starting at €450,000 (about US$485,217).

Source: Candela

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MarineElectric BoatsHydrofoil
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!