The recent news that there is a lake of liquid water under the southern polar ice cap on Mars provided new hope that life could still exist there, but this was soon tempered by the discovery that it's very likely that this water may have as much salt, sulfur, and other minerals as the dead lakes and seas found on Earth. However, research by Rebecca Thombre (of the Department of Biotechnology at the Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Shivajinagar, India) and Felipe Gómez (of the Centro de Astrobiología, Madrid) indicates that it is possible for at least one form of microorganism to live under even those extreme conditions.