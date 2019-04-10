Canon reveals its smallest and lightest EOS DSLRView gallery - 6 images
Canon has updated 2017's Rebel SL2 entry-level DSLR, retaining a similar megapixel count for the sensor but upgrading the image processor, improving battery life and adding 4K video recording. The Rebel SL3 also becomes the smallest and lightest EOS DSLR in the current lineup.
To be clear, the EOS Rebel SL3 rocks the same dimensions as the SL2 before it – at 4.82 x 3.65 x 2.75 in (122.4 x 92.6 x 69.8 mm) – but Canon has managed to lighten the load. The SL3 tips the scales at 15.84 oz (449 g) including the battery and SD card (compared to the SL2's 15.98 oz).
The new Rebel is built around a 24.1 MP APS-C (22.3 x 14.9 mm) CMOS image sensor, which is similar to the SL2, but gains the Digic 8 image processor. This pairing gives the camera light sensitivity of ISO100-25.600, which can expand up to ISO51,200, and continuous shooting at up to 5 frames per second (fps).
The new Rebel offers the same nine AF points in the optical viewfinder as the SL2, but adds Spot AF that allows photographers to zero in on a precise subject area. It's also said to be the first EOS DSLR to come with Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF in Live View mode.
On paper, video recording capabilities appear to have been bumped up to 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) video at 24 fps, though the specs do note that the recorded image will be cropped around the center of the image sensor in this mode. That crop doesn't come into play for Full HD video though, which is available at up to 60 fps.
Framing up can be undertaken using the camera's optical viewfinder or the 3-inch, 1.04 million dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen panel, there's Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity for sending images to a smartphone instantly, and last but not least, Canon has made some notable improvements to battery life. The SL3 is reported capable of capturing up to 1,630 stills before the battery needs charging, compared to the SL2's 840 shot capabilities.
The EOS Rebel SL3 is due for release later this month in black or white for an estimated body-only retail price of US$599.99, or $749.99 with an EF-S 18-55 F4-5.6 IS STM lens.
Source: Canon
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more