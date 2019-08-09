I've been to parking lot car shows in the past. Rows and rows of cars that all run together, muddled like sardines in a can. The Capitola Rod and Custom Car Show was very different. The entire downtown of Capitola was blocked off from traffic, leaving attendees free to walk the streets, down the blocks, see the cars, talk to the owners, stop at the local shops and eateries, and do it all at your own pace. I was able to see and do it all and not feel rushed or as if I missed that needle in the haystack, as they say.