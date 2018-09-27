The modern camper market has a dizzying array of complex, ornately-finished motorhomes and caravans that try to recreate the comfort of home ... bringing much of the price of that home along with them. But what if you want to get away from all that and just enjoy the outdoors, without remortgaging your house? A tent is still an obvious go-to, but Texas-based Cargo Camp offers a sturdier, four-walled alternative – a big, rugged box trailer simply outfitted with a convertible bed/dinette, plenty of storage space and an available auxiliary screen room. It's everything you need to get out of the city and stay a while, without the bells and whistles emptying your bank account.

