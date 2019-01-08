In March last year, Californian madman Carl Reese strapped on a catheter, hopped on his BMW and pounded out an astounding 2,119 miles (3,410 km) in 23 hours around a lonely loop of tarmac in Texas to smash the world 24-hour distance riding record by a massive 93 miles (150 km) with a whole hour to go. He only stopped because he reached the end of his tire supply.