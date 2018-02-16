The Catalina is wrapped in board and batten or lap siding, with knotty cedar tongue and groove accenting(Credit: Tiny Innovations)

The flagship model of Gresham, Oregon-based Tiny Innovations is called the Catalina. The towable dwelling is offered in three different sizes and its layout can be tweaked to suit, including the number of bedrooms required. The tiny house can also run off-the-grid with an optional solar power setup.







The Catalina is based on a triple-axle trailer and comes in 24 ft (7.3 m), 28 ft (8.5 m) and 32 ft (9.7 m)-long versions. Each is clad in board and batten or lap siding, with knotty cedar tongue and groove accenting. The interior is finished in knotty pine tongue and groove while insulation is closed cell spray foam in the walls and ceiling and rigid foam in the floor.

Visitors enter into a kitchen area with four-burner range cooker, fridge/freezer, sink, and quite a bit of storage space. To the left is the bathroom, which contains a sink, bathtub/shower, and toilet. Over on the other side of the home is the main living area with couch and a small dining table, though this room can also be used as a bedroom. An optional washer/dryer can be squeezed into a nook here, too.

There are two lofts in the Catalina. The smallest, situated over the bathroom, is accessed by ladder and used for storage as standard, however it can be expanded to serve as a second bedroom. The larger loft is the master bedroom and is accessed by storage-integrated staircase.

While it can run from the grid via a standard RV-style hookup, the off-grid package consists of either a Nature's Head composting toilet or a macerating toilet and four or six roof-based 335 W solar panels. Heating comes from a propane-powered heater. Other upgrades include a TV and better quality materials.