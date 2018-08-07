As is the case with most other recumbents, this thing is very comfortable. Instead of having a narrow saddle wedged up into your crotch, you recline in the mesh seat, with a neck rest supporting your head. Even on extended rides, there won't be any pain or numbness in your butt/nether regions, nor in your neck, lower back, or the palms of your hands. The front wheels are quite close to the hand levers, though, so care needs to be taken not to buzz your fingers on the tires when grabbing for the levers mid-ride.