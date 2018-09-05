Celastrol, or triperine, is a chemical compound found in the root extracts of a plant called Tripterygium wilfordii, which is sometimes called thunder god vine. This plant has long been used as a traditional Chinese treatment for a variety of conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, but its use is not recommended due to various significant side effects. But now researchers in the Neurobiology of Diabetes department at the Helmholtz Zentrum München have shown that Celastrol can trigger significant weight loss, and therefore a reduction in the risk of developing diabetes, in obese mice.