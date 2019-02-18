According to the team, the key to the ceramic aerogel's strength is its unique architecture. Unlike most ceramics which expand when heated, the aerogel contracts instead, and it does so in a strange way. If you imagine pressing down on the top of a tennis ball, the sides would bulge outwards – but squeezing this aerogel, the sides would also push themselves inwards. The stuff can fully bounce back after being compressed to just five percent of its original volume, while other aerogels can't go any lower than 20 percent.