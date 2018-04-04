Modular CERO electric cargo bike rides like a thoroughbred, hauls gear like a muleView gallery - 7 images
The electric cargo bike is an interesting solution for bicycle commuters who need to haul gear and goods around the city or countryside. But some of the long frames and large buckets that underpin e-cargo bike design aren't for every rider. Fortunately, cargo bikes have been getting smarter, smaller and more maneuverable with the introduction of models like the Tern GSD and RadMini. The new CERO One joins this growing market fleet of compact, versatile electric cargo bikes, bringing a customizable cargo platform good for carrying groceries, kids, surfboards and more.
CERO starts with a compact, distinctive geometry that includes a step-through 6061-T6 aluminum frame and a 20-in front/26-in rear wheel split. The company explains that the smaller front wheel lowers center of gravity, increases stability and maneuverability, and improves stopping power. The larger powered rear wheel makes for better performance and stability at speed.
For cargo, CERO drops front and rear aluminum racks over the wheels. The front rack is designed to work exclusively with each of CERO's three individual carriers and baskets, while the rear rack can work with CERO carriers, on its own, or with existing panniers and accessories. Using these two racks and compatible baskets and carrier options, riders can outfit the bike for their daily cargo needs. The rear rack accommodates Thule Yepp Maxx child seats seamlessly, and CERO's Carver Surf Rack lets you carry an 8-foot (2.4-m) surfboard on the side and pedal to and from the breaks.
The CERO One can carry a total of up to 300 lb (136 kg) of rider and cargo weight, with the racks combining for up to 77 lb (35 kg) together or 55 lb (25 kg) individually. The bike itself weighs just over 56 lb (25.4 kg).
To keep the wheels pushing the load forward smoothly, CERO equips the One with a 250W Shimano STEPS 6050 mid-motor pedal-assist drive. A handlebar-top computer provides control and monitoring. The 504-Wh battery offers pedal-assist power for ranges up to 93 miles (150 km) and speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The battery can be removed or charged on the bike, and CERO says it takes five hours for a full charge or about 2.5 hours for 80 percent.
The CERO One comes complete with a few handy accessories, including front and rear lights, a bell and an Abus frame lock attached at the seat stays. The key for the Abus lock is also the key for removing the battery pack. The One features a Shimano Deore-heavy component set, Shimano disc brakes, Schwalbe Big Ben Plus tires, and custom Sunnywheel fenders.
After an unsuccessful Kickstarter last July, CERO regrouped and completed a successful Indiegogo campaign for the One in November. It tells us that it delivered all backer bikes in December, when it also launched retail sales. It is now offering the bike for a starting price of US$3,399, which includes a single platform carrier.
Baskets are available to add on separately, as are options like the surfboard carrier and Thule child seat. The bike comes with a one-size-fits-all frame, which can be personalized via stem and seat adjustments. In addition to direct sales, CERO One bikes are available through select retailers currently concentrated in Southern California.
Source: CERO
