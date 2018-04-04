For cargo, CERO drops front and rear aluminum racks over the wheels. The front rack is designed to work exclusively with each of CERO's three individual carriers and baskets, while the rear rack can work with CERO carriers, on its own, or with existing panniers and accessories. Using these two racks and compatible baskets and carrier options, riders can outfit the bike for their daily cargo needs. The rear rack accommodates Thule Yepp Maxx child seats seamlessly, and CERO's Carver Surf Rack lets you carry an 8-foot (2.4-m) surfboard on the side and pedal to and from the breaks.