At the moment, when your EV's battery is running low in urban areas, you may have to go a little out of your way to find a charging point. And even if you do locate one that's close by, you could find it already in use or blocked by an inconsiderate driver's combustion engine vehicle. Though auto makers and fuel suppliers have committed to installing more chargers to meet rising EV demand, Berlin's Chargery proposes bringing the charging station to its customers by bicycle.