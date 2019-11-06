Rubber Band Minigun fires elastics at 200 rounds per minute

Looking to take down a playtime target with a few rubber band bullets but can’t quite get them away quickly enough? Design company Weaponized T-Rex is out to bring some rapid-fire capabilities to such household conflicts, with a motorized rubber band toy based on the Gatling machine gun.

Weaponized T-Rex is far from the first to produce a wooden toy gun to bring some accuracy and realism to childhood (or adulthood) rubber band warfare. From versions based on handguns, to others inspired by Tommy guns and even sniper rifles, there are plenty of options to keep the elastics firing off across one’s living room or office.

The Rubber Band Minigun bears a resemblance to the Rubber Band Machine Gun we looked at back in 2013 from XYZbot. Weaponized T-Rex’s version doesn’t quite offer the same firing rate (that one could launch 800 rounds per minute), but is a very capable machine all the same.

The Rubber Band Minigun in action Weaponized T-Rex

Made from wooden CNC-machined pieces, the Rubber Band Minigun’s 12 barrels can be manually loaded up with 144 rubber bands. From there, electric motors turn the drum with the pull of a trigger, while a seperate release trigger then fires off the rubber bands at a rate of 200 rounds per minute. This means the drum can be turned on its own, without firing rubber bands, for the purpose of instilling fear in your opponents.

The Rubber Band Minigun is available as a fully assembled toy weapon, or as a DIY kit that arrives with 70 separate pieces that can be put together in a couple of hours without glue or soldering. It is available in wood or a perhaps more intimidating black paint job.

Weaponized T-Rex

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, Weaponized T-Rex is offering its Rubber Band Minigun for early pledges of US$94, which will arrive as a DIY kit, or a fully assembled version for $99. Black versions start at $114, while shipping is slated for February next year if all goes to plan.

You can check out the pitch video below.

Rubber Band Minigun

Source: Kickstarter