The replica going to auction was gifted to a member of the British Royal Family and spent 50 years in royal possession, though no further details are available as to the provenance beyond that. When new in 1969, the replicas sold for £250 in kit form, a not inconsiderable amount at that time. If it sells within the estimate of £2,500 to £3,500 (US$3,150 to $4,400), this old world children's car would represent excellent value.