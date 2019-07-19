Regardless of the type of butt, after 21 days it was found that their presence reduced the germination success and shoot length of the clover by an average of 27 and 28 percent respectively, and the root biomass by 57 percent. In the case of the grass, the germination success was reduced by 10 percent, and the shoot length by 13 percent. A separate group of plants, which had butt-shaped pieces of wood added to their soil over the same period, served as a control.