Much is unknown about how our cities will look in the future, but current indication is that they'll likely be a lot more crowded than they are now, which calls for some creative ideas on how people will move around. Citroën's latest solution to this is a boxy electric two-seater concept imagined as an alternative for buses, bikes and scooters, even for those without a license to drive.
One of the driving forces behind the design of Citroën's Ami One concept was to create a vehicle that was widely accessible. To that end, the cube-shaped vehicle could (at least in theory) be driven without a license by anyone over 16 – even though we'd expect algorithms to be doing most of the driving in our cities of the future. It is designed to serve as an option for those typically relying on public transport or traveling on bikes and scooters.
Users unlock the door through a QR code scanner on the handle, and hop onboard for as little as five minutes or as much as five hours though a ride-sharing service, with their usage able to be extended on the fly through the companion smartphone app. There would also be leasing options available ranging from five days to five years.
The app also offers info on battery levels and power consumption, along with voice-controlled navigation to guide drivers toward nearby charging stations or carparks. A five-inch display (12.7 cm) serves as the more traditional instrument cluster, while a sunroof roof allows the cabin to open up to the elements.
With a length of just 2.5 m and height of 1.5 m (8.2 and 4.9 ft), Citroën imagines its 425-kg (936 lb) Ami One weaving through city centers without too much trouble at all. A battery built into the floor can be charged in as little as two hours and provide a 100-km-range (62 mi). Top speed is listed as non-license-friendly 45 km/h (28 mph).
As is often the case with compact urban mobility concepts, the Ami One is less a vehicle you're likely to see on the road soon and more thought experiment on the future of city transport. In any case, Citroën will be presenting the vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show when it kicks off on March 7.
