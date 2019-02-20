One of the driving forces behind the design of Citroën's Ami One concept was to create a vehicle that was widely accessible. To that end, the cube-shaped vehicle could (at least in theory) be driven without a license by anyone over 16 – even though we'd expect algorithms to be doing most of the driving in our cities of the future. It is designed to serve as an option for those typically relying on public transport or traveling on bikes and scooters.