The 62.8 lb (28.5 kg) X750 is a similar looking ride with a similar spec sheet, but has been designed for US riders. As you may guess from the name, this model has been treated to a 750 W rear hub motor, and also gains a 48 V Li-ion battery – though the range is the same as the EU model. Top speeds aren't given for this model, the e-bikes will presumably be tweaked to comply with local regulations.

