A timely reminder that the world can (still) come together as one

The signed original lead sheet music for We Are the World as performed by U.S.A. for Africa heads to auction this week, reminding us that “the world must come together as one.”

The near priceless memento comes from the personal collection of Harry Belafonte, and is signed and inscribed to Belafonte by many of the artists who participated in the world-changing collaboration, including Bruce Springsteen, Lindsey Buckingham, Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie, Huey Lewis, Kim Carnes, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Loggins, and Paul Simon.

"We Are The World" - OFFICIAL 35th ANNIVERSARY VIDEO

Belafonte came up with the idea for We Are the World based on the success of the 1984 single Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid, a collaboration by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, Bono, Boy George, Phil Collins, George Michael, Sting and other British and Irish musical acts, which raised money and public awareness for the famine in Ethiopia that was happening at that time.

Belafonte enlisted America's top recording artists to form a heavenly supergroup and the charity organization USA for Africa.

Belafonte approached Lionel Ritchie, Richie reached out to Quincy Jones, who then enrolled Michael Jackson to co-write the song, and the project took wings, raising over US$100,000,000 but more importantly, it enrolled the will of the people.

Belafonte’s role in one of the most public unifications of global spirit ever recorded was immense.

At the end of the session, after all the artists had signed each others sheets, they spontaneously broke into one of his signature songs Banana Boat (Day-O) in tribute to Belafonte and his work gathering the team to raise money for the people of Africa.

The Juliens auction selling Belafonte’s collection can be found here.