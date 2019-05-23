The camping trailer market continues pushing out new and unique designs, in part because camping has grown in popularity, and in part because every single person to ever call a patch of public dirt home for a night has a different idea on the best way to lay out a camper. Colorado Backcountry Trailer is the latest startup to put its own spin on capable towing and spacious living. Its Timberline trailer follows an ATV or UTV like a loyal Labrador and relies on an electric-lift tent, deluxe kitchen and smart storage solutions to let you live like a king, even when your only throne is a folding camp chair or cassette toilet.

