To add to the sleek nature of the tripod, Peak Design has created a compact ball-head that accommodates the same (Arca Swiss compatible) base-plate used in its Capture Clip mounting system. This ball-head employs a single adjustment ring, engineered to give photographers total articulation. No more fumbling for the right knob or handle to turn, the single ring, which easily drops into portrait-mode, does it all. The head also sports a bubble-level, which seems a little useless, especially since many camera bodies would probably obscure it. Users aren't locked into using the ball-head, though. Any 3/8-in tripod head can be used instead via the optional universal head adapter.